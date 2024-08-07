IND vs SL 3rd ODI live score: Sri Lanka openers make brilliant start after opting to bat

Hello and welcome to the third and final ODI between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo. India will be looking to level the series while Sri Lanka will be aiming their first ever series win over the men in blue since 1997. A huge game for both teams this and Sri Lanka have opted to bat first yet again. India have dropped KL Rahul and handed a debut to Riyan Parag. Will this move work? Stay tuned for more updates...