IND vs SL 3rd ODI live score: Sri Lanka openers make brilliant start after opting to bat

IND vs SL 3rd ODI live score: Sri Lanka openers make brilliant start after opting to batIndia and Sri Lanka are facing today in the third and final ODI. The hosts are leading the series 1-0 and India will be aiming to end the tour on a high by levelling the series as well. The visitors have made two changes to their playing XI with Rishabh Pant finally making a comeback to ODI cricket after a long gap while KL Rahul has been dropped. Riyan Parag has also made his ODI debut. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have dropped Akila Dananjaya and included Maheesh Theekshana in the playing XI. Follow for live updates...