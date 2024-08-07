IND vs SL 3rd ODI live score: Sri Lanka openers make brilliant start after opting to bat

Wednesday, August 07, 2024
     
IND vs SL Live: The third and final ODI between India and Sri Lanka is being played today and the hosts have a rare chance to win the series against the men in blue for the first time since 1997. Meanwhile, India will be looking to level the series and avoid the loss.

Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: August 07, 2024 15:14 IST
IND vs SL
Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs SL

India and Sri Lanka are facing today in the third and final ODI. The hosts are leading the series 1-0 and India will be aiming to end the tour on a high by levelling the series as well. The visitors have made two changes to their playing XI with Rishabh Pant finally making a comeback to ODI cricket after a long gap while KL Rahul has been dropped. Riyan Parag has also made his ODI debut. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have dropped Akila Dananjaya and included Maheesh Theekshana in the playing XI. Follow for live updates...

IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live Updates

  • Aug 07, 2024 3:14 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    50 up for Sri Lanka!!

    Sri Lanka openers have started brilliantly adding 50 runs in the 11th over. India desperately in search of a wicket here.

  • Aug 07, 2024 3:04 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Sri Lanka have started well!!

    Sri Lanka have started decently not losing a wicket in eight overs and scoring 33 runs.

  • Aug 07, 2024 2:34 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Mohammed Siraj takes the new ball

    Mohammed Siraj has taken the new ball and with four spinners up their sleeve, there is every chance that India will hand second new ball to one of the spin bowlers. Can India strike early?

  • Aug 07, 2024 2:21 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Pitch Report

    Dry pitch on once again. We will have a similar game. Fresh pitch though. The groundsman has used the scissors to take out any grass. More cracks visible. Along with the turn, it can spit at you. It can be little more challenging for the batsmen. You got to be boring to get the runs here.

  • Aug 07, 2024 2:21 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Playing XIs

    India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
    Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando

  • Aug 07, 2024 2:20 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Welcome!!

    Hello and welcome to the third and final ODI between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo. India will be looking to level the series while Sri Lanka will be aiming their first ever series win over the men in blue since 1997. A huge game for both teams this and Sri Lanka have opted to bat first yet again. India have dropped KL Rahul and handed a debut to Riyan Parag. Will this move work? Stay tuned for more updates...

