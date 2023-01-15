IND vs SL 3rd ODI | India bring Suryakumar Yadav and Washington Sundar; vice captain Pandya, Umran rested

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India face Sri Lanka

IND vs SL 3rd ODI | Having bagged the three-match ODI series with a game to go, the Indian Cricket Team on Sunday made a couple of changes for the third and final ODI. No.1 T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav and spin all-rounder Washington Sundar have been brought into the squad while captain Rohit Sharma decided to rest his deputy Hardik Pandya and fast bowler Umran Malik.

India won the toss in the third ODI in Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram and opted to bat first. Captain Rohit Sharma confirmed the changes to the side. "We will bat first here. Looks like a good track, we will try to make the most of it. There are still a lot of areas we can keep improving, today gives up a chance to perfect those. We want to play close to a perfect game, we'll never have the perfect game. Hardik Pandya and Umran Malik are rested, Washington and Suryakumar are in the Playing XI," Sharma said at the toss.

How is the pitch in Trivandrum?

The pitch of the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram looks good but can be tricky, Kumar Sangakkara and Deep Dasgupta informed on air. Spinners have taken wickets here, which means it is likely to assist the spinners.

The Indian team has also gone with an extra spinner in the form of right-arm off-break Washington Sundar. They already had left-arm orthodox Axar Patel and left-arm chinaman Kuldeep Yadav in the team for the second ODI. For this match, India have fielded three spinners and two pacers in the form of Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami.

Ishan Kishan sits out

Also, Kishan has remained out of the third ODI. India have gone with the same top order- Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer. Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul will be accompanied by some all-rounders, which means Kishan will have to wait for more to get another chance in the ODI set-up.

India's Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka's Playing XI:

Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Ashen Bandara, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

Latest Cricket News