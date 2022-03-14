Monday, March 14, 2022
     
IND vs SL 2nd Test: India complete 2-0 series sweep against Sri Lanka

Resuming the third day at 28 for one, Sri Lanka ended their second innings at 208 all out after captain Dimuth Karunaratne scored a fine 107.

India TV Sports Desk Edited by: India TV Sports Desk
Bengaluru Published on: March 14, 2022 18:10 IST
India beat Sri Lanka by 238 runs in the pink-ball Test in Bengaluru.
Image Source : TWITTER/@ICC

India beat Sri Lanka by 238 runs in the pink-ball Test in Bengaluru.

India hammered Sri Lanka by 238 runs in the second and final Test here on Monday to complete a 2-0 series whitewash.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah (3/23) and spinner R Ashwin (4/55) shared seven wickets among themselves for India.

Sri Lanka had reached 151 for 4 at the tea while chasing a mammoth target of 447 runs.

Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis (54) shared 97 runs for the second wicket.

Brief Scores:

India: 252 and 303 for 9 declared.

Sri Lanka: 109 and 208 all out in 59.3 overs (Dimuth Karunaratne 107, Kusal Mendis 54; R Ashwin 4/55, Jasprit Bumrah 3/23).

(Reported by PTI)

