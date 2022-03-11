Friday, March 11, 2022
     
IND vs SL 2nd Test: 100 percent crowd allowed in India vs Sri Lanka pink ball Test in Bangalore

India TV Sports Desk Edited by: India TV Sports Desk
Bengaluru Published on: March 11, 2022 8:48 IST
Hanuma Vihari of India during a practice session ahead of India vs Sri Lanka pink ball Test
Image Source : TWITTER @BCCI

Hanuma Vihari of India during a practice session ahead of India vs Sri Lanka pink ball Test in Bangalore 

The second Test between India and Sri Lanka, a pink ball game starting here on Saturday, could witness a full house after the Karnataka State Cricket Association on Thursday allowed 100 percent crowd attendance for the match owing to sharp decline in COVID-19 cases and high demand for tickets.

"KSCA is happy to inform that there has been very good response for viewership of the India vs Sri Lanka Day-Night Test cricket match being played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore from 12-16 March, 2022.

"Considering the high number of volume of response and since there are no further restrictions for spectators, KSCA will be opening up sale of tickets for full capacity of the stadium," KSCA treasurer Vinay Mruthyunjaya said in a statement.

The prices of the tickets per day has been kept at Rs 1250 (Grand Terrace), Rs 750 (E-Executive), Rs 500 (D Corporate) and Rs 100 respectively.

In the first Test between India and Sri Lanka, which was also Virat Kohli's landmark 100th Test, 50 percent crowd capacity was allowed at the PCA Stadium in Mohali.

- Reported by PTI

