IND vs SL 2nd ODI: Sourav Ganguly gives 'MASSIVE' comment on Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli

IND vs SL 2nd ODI: On the eve of India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI (One Day International) that was played in Guwahati, Rohit Sharma shocked everybody by saying that Shubman Gill is all set to get a fair run. Interestingly, Kishan was coming off a double-century knock that he played in the 3rd ODI against Bangladesh on December 10, 2022. With Shikhar Dhawan out of the squad, it was expected that Kishan will start with Rohit Sharma, but things took a different turn.

Opinions may have been divided over Ishan Kishan sitting out of the Indian ODI set up after his world record double century but former India captain Sourav Ganguly believes the swashbuckling keeper-batter has to wait for his "time" as Shubman Gill has done no wrong. The former India captain and BCCI President was all praises for the Mumbai-Indians wicketkeeper-batsman.

Sourav Ganguly said:

I'm sure he (Kishan) will get his chance. His time will come. I don't know. It's difficult for me to say. In India, we have too many opinions, let (head coach) Rahul Dravid and (skipper) Rohit Sharma decide. People who actually play the game should decide who's the best.

Many former cricketers including Venkatesh Prasad criticized Team India's decision to drop Kishan in the Guwahati ODI but Ganguly chose to keep quiet. In the Guwahati one-dayer, Kohli slammed his 45th ODI century and as of now, he remains four shy of Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 hundreds. Kohli smashed his 45th ODI ton and is just 5 away from racing ahead of Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI tons.

Ganguly while comparing both the players further said:

Kohli is a fantastic player. He's played many such innings, 45 hundreds don't happen like this. He's a special talent. There will be periods when he will not score, but he's a special player.

Ishan created history on December 10 against Bangladesh in Chattogram when he scored 210 runs from 131 balls, becoming the youngest and fastest to score a double century in ODIs. But that knock did not guarantee him a place in India's next ODI as he had to make way for designated India opener Shubman Gill in their three-match ODI series.

