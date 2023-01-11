IND vs SL, 2nd ODI: Pitch report to records - Here's everything to know Eden Gardens, Kolkata

India and Sri Lanka are all set to face off in the 2nd game of the 3-match ODI series on January 12, Thursday. India won the 1st game by 67 runs, but Sri Lanka too, put up a spirited performance.
Before we dive deep into the action from the 2nd game, here's everything you should know about the venue of the match.
Pitch Report
The average 1st innings total at Eden Gardens is 245 which drops down to 206 in the 2nd innings. Recently the pitch has been one of the best in terms of balance between bat and ball. Seamers may get a bit of help early on in the innings, but generally, the deck is a beautiful batting wicket.
Will Toss Matter?
Out of 32 ODIs played at this venue, 19 have been won by the teams batting first. The equation isn't really titled in a huge way, but considering the dew factor in mind at this time of the year, whoever wins the toss might want to bowl first.
Basic Stats
- Total matches: 32
- Matches won batting first: 19
- Matches won bowling first: 12
Average Stats
- Average 1st Inns scores: 245
- Average 2nd Inns scores: 206
Score Stats
- Highest total recorded: 404/5 by IND vs SL
- Lowest total recorded: 63/10 by INDW vs ENGW
- Highest score chased: 317/3 by IND vs SL
- Lowest score defended: 195/10 by IND vs RSA
What are the full squads?
India's ODI squad
Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh
Sri Lanka's ODI squad
Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Ashen Bandara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Jeffrey Vandersay, Sadeera Samarawickrama