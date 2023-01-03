IND vs SL, 1st T20I: Weather Report - Will rain play spoilsport in India vs Sri Lanka match?

Tuesday, January 03, 2023
     
India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I: How will be the weather during match hours?Will rain disrupt the game? Here are all details.

Aachal Maniyar Written By: Aachal Maniyar New Delhi Published on: January 03, 2023 8:24 IST
Wankhede Stadium
Image Source : GETTY Wankhede Stadium

Team India will face Sri Lanka in the first T20I of the three-match series on Tuesday. The game will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. After the T20Is, both the teams are set to play a three-match ODI series starting from the 10th of January.

Here's all you need to know about the weather forecast of the first match -

  • Will it rain?

According to AccuWeather, there is very less possibility of rain to interrupt the match and a cover cloud cover of more than 50% is expected in the 1st T20I.

  • How will be the weather during match hours?

The weather at the venue is expected to be humid throughout the match and the humoidity is predicted to fluctuate around 61% to 63% during match hours. The temperature is predicted to be around 26 degrees at the beginning of the game and is expected to reduce to 25 degrees celsius towards the end. A cloud cover between 56% to 77% is expected throughout the match.​​

  • What role will the Toss play?

The toss is expected to play a significant role in the match. The team that wins the toss will want to opt bowling considering the weather.

  • What are the full squads?

Team India: Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Rahul Tripathi, Mukesh Kumar, Shubman Gill, Shivam Mavi

Team Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (wk), Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara, Avishka Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Pramod Madushan, Dunith Wellalage, Nuwan Thushara, Kasun Rajitha, Sadeera Samarawickrama

