IND vs SL 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma falls short of ton by 17 runs, fails to level Ricky Ponting's record

IND vs SL 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma has announced his return in style. The Indian skipper of all formats Rohit has been amid heavy scrutiny but he has hit back at all his critics in style. The Indian skipper time and again has been questioned about his tactics of handling a team and also about his lackluster performance in recent times, but in the lead-up to the ODI World Cup, it seems that Rohit intends to lead from the front.

In the first match against Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma scored a total of 83 runs off 67 deliveries. Rohit could have become the fourth batsman to have 30 or more ODI hundreds, but as of now he has missed this chance. The Indian skipper could've joined the elite club of Sachin Tendulkar (49), Virat Kohli (44), and Ricky Ponting (30). Interestingly, Rohit's best score of 264 came against Sri Lanka in 2014 and it also happens to be the highest individual score by any batter in ODI history.

Rohit faced two LBW scares but he somehow survived and he made it count. With 29 ODI centuries to his name, Sharma now needs one more to equal former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting. This also happened to be the 27th 100+ opening partnership involving Rohit Sharma. He has registered 18 of them with Shikhar Dhawan, 5 of them with KL Rahul, 3 with Rahane, and the first one with Gill.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

