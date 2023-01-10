IND vs SL 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma fails to score century, heartbroken fans share emotional messages

Follow us on Image Source : ICC/TWITTER Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma failed to smash his 30th ODI century in the 1st ODI between India and Sri Lanka on Tuesday. Sharma scored 83 off 67 balls before getting dismissed by Madushanka.

Rohit who looked in brilliant form by hammering nine boundaries and three sixes, fell short by just 17 runs to score a ton. Rohit's previous ODI century was registered back in the year 2020 when he scored 119 runs against Australia in Bengaluru.

The Indian skipper's fans who were eagerly waiting for his century were left disheartened and flooded their social media handles with emotional messages.

Rohit Sharma's performance in previous 5 ODIs:

IND vs SL (10th January 2023) - 83 runs

IND vs BAN (7th December 2022) - 51 runs

IND vs BAN (4th December 2022) - 27 runs

IND vs ENG (17th July 2022) - 17 runs

IND vs ENG (14th July 2022) - No runs scored

Both countries are set to play the second and third ODIs on January 12 and January 15, respectively. Earlier in the match, Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bowl first.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

