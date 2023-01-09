Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs SL 1st ODI: Rahul to be axed with double-centurion Ishan Kishan, high-flying Surya in contention?

Team India’s former vice-captain KL Rahul will face a tough battle to be included in the Playing XI for the first ODI on Tuesday (January 10) as India take on Sri Lanka. The encounter at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati could see some unexpected team selections as KL Rahul could have to sit out of the team as the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav are in top form while Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya remain untouchable options in the team.

Will Rahul sit out?

Tuesday will mark the first monthly anniversary of Ishan Kishan’s double ton against Bangladesh where he was seen in devastating form. With Ishan scoring a double ton of 210 in that match, it is highly unlikely that he will be dropped for the first ODI against Sri Lanka. This will also mean that Ishan will partner Rohit Sharma in the opener’s slot and therefore restrict Shubman Gill to the bench.

On the flip side, Suryakumar Yadav will also be a top contender to be part of the Playing XI as he is enjoying the form of his life. Indeed, Surya scored a hundred in the final T20I against Sri Lanka on Saturday in Rajkot, which sees him being in contention for the Playing XI. This will therefore mean that KL Rahul will battle with Shreyas Iyer to be part of the Playing XI. Shreyas scored 82 runs in the second ODI against Bangladesh and has been part of the set-up for a long time.

Will key factors work against Rahul?

As things stand, the selectors of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are seeking a future plan where Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul face uncertain futures in the shortest format. Rahul is not seen as a future long-term option while Ishan Kishan is already a wicketkeeper option in the team who will start for the country.

Factors deciding Team Selection

Form

Wicketkeeper Option

ODI World Cup

Long Term Plan

While ODI World Cup is something where experience will come into play and Rahul could be handed an entry into the team. But much will depend upon the form of the players in contention and if Rahul, who is enjoying a torrid run fails to deliver by the World Cup, he could likely sit out of the team.

It remains to be seen, who makes the Playing XI with the first ODI set to take center stage on Tuesday at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati with the match starting at 1:30 PM.

India’s updated squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

Latest Cricket News