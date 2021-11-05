Friday, November 05, 2021
     
IND vs SCO T20 World Cup 2021 Match Live Updates: India take on Scotland in Dubai, eye second win in T20 WC

India and Scotland face each other in match 37 of the T20 World Cup 2021. The match between the two sides of Super 12 Group 2 will take place at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai at 7:30 PM IST.

New Delhi Updated on: November 05, 2021 11:15 IST
Virat Kohli's India will play against Kyle Coetzer's Scotland in match 37 of the T20 World Cup 2021. The Dubai International Stadium will be the venue for this high voltage clash between India and Scotland. The game will begin at 7:30 PM IST. 

After enduring a frustrating four-year wait to play white-ball cricket and spending his time on the sidelines during the Test series against England, spinner Ravichandran Ashwin says 'life is a circle" and there is nothing better than embracing humility during periods of success.

Ashwin made an impressive comeback to limited overs cricket by taking two wickets for just 14 runs against Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup on Wednesday.

Their fate still not in their own hands, India will again go for broke when they resume their battle for survival in the T20 World Cup in another must-win contest, against Scotland, here on Friday.

Coming two days after the thrashing of Afghanistan, Scotland, for all their spunk and spirit in the T20 showpiece, provides their fancied opponents another great platform to win it big and boost their net run-rate while hoping that other results go their way.

