IND vs SCO T20 World Cup 2021 Match Live Updates: India take on Scotland in Dubai, eye second win in T20 WC

Virat Kohli 's India will play against Kyle Coetzer's Scotland in match 37 of the T20 World Cup 2021. The Dubai International Stadium will be the venue for this high voltage clash between India and Scotland. The game will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

IND vs SCO T20 WC: Ashwin says he evolved as T20 bowler since getting dropped in 2017

File image of Indian team

After enduring a frustrating four-year wait to play white-ball cricket and spending his time on the sidelines during the Test series against England, spinner Ravichandran Ashwin says 'life is a circle" and there is nothing better than embracing humility during periods of success.

Ashwin made an impressive comeback to limited overs cricket by taking two wickets for just 14 runs against Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup on Wednesday.

IND vs SCO Preview T20 World Cup 2021: India aim winning spree against Scotland after victory over Afghanistan

Their fate still not in their own hands, India will again go for broke when they resume their battle for survival in the T20 World Cup in another must-win contest, against Scotland, here on Friday.

Coming two days after the thrashing of Afghanistan, Scotland, for all their spunk and spirit in the T20 showpiece, provides their fancied opponents another great platform to win it big and boost their net run-rate while hoping that other results go their way.