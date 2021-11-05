Friday, November 05, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs SCO T20 WC: India rout Scotland by 8 wickets to stay alive in semifinal race

IND vs SCO T20 WC: India rout Scotland by 8 wickets to stay alive in semifinal race

Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami took three wickets apiece as India bundled out their opposition for just 85 before KL Rahul's half-century help the side chase down the target in 6.3 overs.

PTI PTI
Dubai Published on: November 05, 2021 22:03 IST
Ravi Jadeja of India celebrates the wicket of Richard Berrington of Scotland with team mate Virat K
Image Source : PHOTO BY FRANCOIS NEL/GETTY IMAGES

 Ravi Jadeja of India celebrates the wicket of Richard Berrington of Scotland with team mate Virat Kohli during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between India and Scotland at Dubai International Cricket Ground on November 05, 2021 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

India pulverised minnows Scotland by eight wickets in a Super 12 Group 2 match of the T20 World Cup to keep their semifinal hopes alive, here on Friday.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja and pacer Mohammed Shami took three wickets apiece as India bundled out their opposition for just 85 in 17.4 overs.

Related Stories

Opener George Munsey top-scored for Scotland with his 24-run knock. KL Rahul (50), and Rohit Sharma (30) and treated the Scotland with utter disdain to add 70 runs in five overs.

India knocked off the target in just 6.3 overs.

Brief Scores Scotland: 85 all out in 17.4 overs. (George Munsey 24, Chris Greaves 21; R Jadeja 3/15, M Shami 3/15).

India: 89 for two in 6.3 overs. (KL Rahul 50, R Sharma 30; B Wheal 1/32).

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News