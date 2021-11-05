India vs Scotland Live Score, IND vs SCO Live Cricket Score T20 WC 2021: Varun in for Shardul

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI India captain Virat Kohli tosses the coin during India vs Scotland toss in Dubai on Friday.

Live score India vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2021

7:07 PM Let's take a look at the playing XI of both sides.

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Scotland (Playing XI): George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer(c), Matthew Cross(w), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Bradley Wheal

7:05 PM India win toss; opt to bowl first. Virat Kohli decides to play three spinners for the match as Varun Chakravarthy returns in the line-up for pacer Shardul Thakur. The other two spinners are Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin.

6:50 PM We are 10 minutes away from the crucial Toss and Kohli would hope to win after the coin failed to land in his favour on all three previous matches.

Their fate is still not in their own hands, India will again go for broke when they resume their battle for survival in the T20 World Cup in another must-win contest, against Scotland, here on Friday. Coming two days after the thrashing of Afghanistan, Scotland, for all their spunk and spirit in the T20 showpiece, provides their fancied opponents another great platform to win it big and boost their net run-rate while hoping that other results go their way.

Despite the annihilation of Afghanistan, India's semifinal prospects remain hanging in the balance thanks to the back-to-back drubbing against Pakistan and New Zealand inside eight days of the tournament proper.

Squads

India Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravichandran Ashwin

Scotland Kyle Coetzer (c), Richie Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross, Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Bradley Wheal.