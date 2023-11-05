IND vs SA: Has Virat Kohli played an International game on his birthday before? How has he performed in them?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli.

IND vs SA: Indian star Virat Kohli is all set to take the field on his birthday for the first time in an ODI World Cup game. The iconic batter will be seen in action in India's clash against South Africa at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. The clash is set to be a fascinating one and Kohli would be itching to make it count on his 35th birthday.

India and South Africa come into this clash as the table toppers in the World Cup. While India are the only undefeated team with 7 wins, the Proteas sit close with 6 victories in 7 outings. They both have qualified for the semifinals of the tournament.

Has Kohli played on his Birthday?

Notably, Virat Kohli has played two international matches on his cake-cutting day. The Indian Legend took the field in India's clash against South Africa in a home Test series in 2015. The first Test of the four-match series was played between these two sides from November 5-9. Kohli scored 1 run on his birthday when India batted first. He scored 29 runs in the second innings before India won the game by 108 runs.

Kohli has also played a T20I game on his cake-cutting day. The game was a T20 World Cup contest between India and Scotland on November 5, 2021. Kohli scored 2* as India won the match by 8 wickets.

Notably, this will be the first time that the now 35-year-old takes the field in an ODI game. He is having a terrific run in the tournament, where he has scored 442 runs in 7 matches including a hundred.

