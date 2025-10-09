Live IND-W vs SA-W, World Cup 2025 Live Score: India to bat first after losing the toss, bring back Amanjot Kaur
India vs South Africa Live: It has been a World Cup of flawed sides, with the one making less number of mistakes coming out on the top in most of the game and Thursday will see India and South Africa in a bout against each other, trying to get on a winning run, pushing for the semi-finals spots.
Live updates :IND vs SA, Women's World Cup 2025 Live Score and Updates
3:45 PM (IST)Oct 09, 2025
Can India go three in 3? It is the big one...
3:42 PM (IST)Oct 09, 2025
South Africa also make a change to their playing XI
Playing XI: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba
3:42 PM (IST)Oct 09, 2025
India are again going with just five bowlers
Playing XI: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani
3:41 PM (IST)Oct 09, 2025
South Africa win the toss as it is HEADS again
South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt called it heads and it was heads again as the Proteas won the toss and elected to bowl under overcast conditions in Visakhapatnam. Wolvaardt reckoned that the pitch looked like a belter are there were a lot of runs in it and hoped for it to get better under the lights. India's Harmanpreet Kaur also wanted to bowl but stressed the fact that she hasn't been winning tosses and India would bat first for the third game in a row.
3:20 PM (IST)Oct 09, 2025
Toss has been delayed again
Those wet patches are still not letting the officials be sure of the conditions being match-ready and hence, the toss has been delayed again from its rescheduled timing of 3:15 PM IST. And the match has been further delayed by 15 minutes and now poised for a 4 PM IST start.
3:07 PM (IST)Oct 09, 2025
Toss at 3:15 PM, Match to begin half an hour after that
The toss will take place at 3:15 PM IST and the match will have a start time of 3:45 PM, 45 minutes after the scheduled start but no overs have been lost. The forecast until 6 PM is a bit iffy, so everyone will hope that there are no more delays.
2:56 PM (IST)Oct 09, 2025
The second inspection to take place at 3:10
The wait continues as the umpires are worried about a couple of patches, which were covered very late. There was a lot of water collected on the covers and some might have seeped into the grass and hence, the umpires will inspect the conditions again 15 minutes later.
2:54 PM (IST)Oct 09, 2025
IND-W vs SA-W, World Cup match pitch report
Former India captain Mithali Raj, who is familiar with the venue, came for the pitch report and from the looks of it, it looked batting friendly, with the grass shaved off it. Raj reckoned that since the pitch has been under covers for the last couple of days, there will be moisture and hence, looking at the conditions, the captain winning the toss will be inclined to field first but if the batter gets in, there are runs to be had, before the spinners come into play later on.
2:50 PM (IST)Oct 09, 2025
The wait begins for the toss, and hopefully the start of the match soon
2:48 PM (IST)Oct 09, 2025
But, hopefully the rain stays away as toss has been delayed
It seems like Indian team is taking the rain alongside them wherever they are travelling for their matches. It started in Guwahati, had a stopover in Colombo and now has arrived at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam. South Africa's practice session on the eve of the clash was affected by drizzle and on Thursday morning, it has been drizzling a bit and even though it did stop before the scheduled toss time, the coin toss has been delayed as the groundsmen do the work to get the game going as soon as possible.
2:41 PM (IST)Oct 09, 2025
Smriti Mandhana inching towards massive record
Smriti Mandhana needs 12 runs to break the WODI record of most runs in a calendar year of Belinda Clark, no less and 41 overall to become the first to score 1,000 runs in a calendar year in the format. She hasn't had a great start in the tournament so far and but big game and it needs the big players to stand up.
2:38 PM (IST)Oct 09, 2025
India have the edge over South Africa but the latter have done well in World Cups
In 33 WODIs overall, India have won 20 as compared to South Africa's 12, with one ending in a no result 23 years ago. However, the fixture hasn't been as auspicious for the Women in Blue in recent times, especially in the World Cups, with the Proteas Women winning both the encounters in the 2017 and 2022 editions. No disrespect to Pakistan and Sri Lanka, but South Africa, Australia and England in the next three games could be a make-and-break run for India and they will hope that they can pull through during these three games, winning at least two of them.
2:31 PM (IST)Oct 09, 2025
Welcome to our live coverage of the India vs South Africa, Women's World Cup match
It has been a tournament with teams and groundsmen defying collapses and rains, respectively, and the better teams have ultimately prevailed in the end. India found themselves in middle-order muddle in the first two games, for eventually to come out of it and then call the shots, while South Africa got a kit up the backside in their opener, before finding their rhythm against the second and will have the momentum after an impressing win against the White Ferns. If rain stays away, it should be a fascinating encounter.
