Live IND-W vs SA-W, World Cup 2025 Live Score: India to bat first after losing the toss, bring back Amanjot Kaur India vs South Africa Live: It has been a World Cup of flawed sides, with the one making less number of mistakes coming out on the top in most of the game and Thursday will see India and South Africa in a bout against each other, trying to get on a winning run, pushing for the semi-finals spots.

Visakhapatnam:

India vs South Africa Live Updates: It seems like wherever India are going they are taking a bit of rain along with them. It was similar in Guwahati, when the match was reduced to 47 overs per side. Colombo had a washed-out game just the previous day before India's game against Pakistan, which got saved due to an improved forecast on the match day and Visakhapatnam is more of the same, with the rain probability being in the high 60s and early 70s. As far as the clash is concerned, South Africa will be glad to get one out of the way after a disappointing start against England and will believe that they have the momentum. India haven't played perfect games but have been able to win the matches comfortably in the end. However, the Proteas will test them even further. Who will come out on top? Follow all the live updates of the IND vs SA, Women's World Cup 2025 match-