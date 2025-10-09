Advertisement
  4. IND-W vs SA-W, World Cup 2025 Live Score: India to bat first after losing the toss, bring back Amanjot Kaur

India vs South Africa Live: It has been a World Cup of flawed sides, with the one making less number of mistakes coming out on the top in most of the game and Thursday will see India and South Africa in a bout against each other, trying to get on a winning run, pushing for the semi-finals spots.

Written ByIndia TV Sports Desk  Edited ByAnshul Gupta  
Published: , Updated:
Visakhapatnam:

IND-W vs SA-W, World Cup 2025 Live Cricket Score: India to bat first after losing the toss, bring back Amanjot Kaur; SA also make a change

India vs South Africa Live Updates: It seems like wherever India are going they are taking a bit of rain along with them. It was similar in Guwahati, when the match was reduced to 47 overs per side. Colombo had a washed-out game just the previous day before India's game against Pakistan, which got saved due to an improved forecast on the match day and Visakhapatnam is more of the same, with the rain probability being in the high 60s and early 70s. As far as the clash is concerned, South Africa will be glad to get one out of the way after a disappointing start against England and will believe that they have the momentum. India haven't played perfect games but have been able to win the matches comfortably in the end. However, the Proteas will test them even further. Who will come out on top? Follow all the live updates of the IND vs SA, Women's World Cup 2025 match-

Live updates :IND vs SA, Women's World Cup 2025 Live Score and Updates

  • 3:45 PM (IST)Oct 09, 2025
    Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Can India go three in 3? It is the big one...

  • 3:42 PM (IST)Oct 09, 2025
    Posted by Anshul Gupta

    South Africa also make a change to their playing XI

    Playing XI: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba

  • 3:42 PM (IST)Oct 09, 2025
    Posted by Anshul Gupta

    India are again going with just five bowlers

    Playing XI: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani

  • 3:41 PM (IST)Oct 09, 2025
    Posted by Anshul Gupta

    South Africa win the toss as it is HEADS again

    South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt called it heads and it was heads again as the Proteas won the toss and elected to bowl under overcast conditions in Visakhapatnam. Wolvaardt reckoned that the pitch looked like a belter are there were a lot of runs in it and hoped for it to get better under the lights. India's Harmanpreet Kaur also wanted to bowl but stressed the fact that she hasn't been winning tosses and India would bat first for the third game in a row.

  • 3:20 PM (IST)Oct 09, 2025
    Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Toss has been delayed again

    Those wet patches are still not letting the officials be sure of the conditions being match-ready and hence, the toss has been delayed again from its rescheduled timing of 3:15 PM IST. And the match has been further delayed by 15 minutes and now poised for a 4 PM IST start.

  • 3:07 PM (IST)Oct 09, 2025
    Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Toss at 3:15 PM, Match to begin half an hour after that

    The toss will take place at 3:15 PM IST and the match will have a start time of 3:45 PM, 45 minutes after the scheduled start but no overs have been lost. The forecast until 6 PM is a bit iffy, so everyone will hope that there are no more delays.

  • 2:56 PM (IST)Oct 09, 2025
    Posted by Anshul Gupta

    The second inspection to take place at 3:10

    The wait continues as the umpires are worried about a couple of patches, which were covered very late. There was a lot of water collected on the covers and some might have seeped into the grass and hence, the umpires will inspect the conditions again 15 minutes later.

  • 2:54 PM (IST)Oct 09, 2025
    Posted by Anshul Gupta

    IND-W vs SA-W, World Cup match pitch report

    Former India captain Mithali Raj, who is familiar with the venue, came for the pitch report and from the looks of it, it looked batting friendly, with the grass shaved off it. Raj reckoned that since the pitch has been under covers for the last couple of days, there will be moisture and hence, looking at the conditions, the captain winning the toss will be inclined to field first but if the batter gets in, there are runs to be had, before the spinners come into play later on.

  • 2:50 PM (IST)Oct 09, 2025
    Posted by Anshul Gupta

    The wait begins for the toss, and hopefully the start of the match soon

  • 2:48 PM (IST)Oct 09, 2025
    Posted by Anshul Gupta

    But, hopefully the rain stays away as toss has been delayed

    It seems like Indian team is taking the rain alongside them wherever they are travelling for their matches. It started in Guwahati, had a stopover in Colombo and now has arrived at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam. South Africa's practice session on the eve of the clash was affected by drizzle and on Thursday morning, it has been drizzling a bit and even though it did stop before the scheduled toss time, the coin toss has been delayed as the groundsmen do the work to get the game going as soon as possible.

  • 2:41 PM (IST)Oct 09, 2025
    Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Smriti Mandhana inching towards massive record

    Smriti Mandhana needs 12 runs to break the WODI record of most runs in a calendar year of Belinda Clark, no less and 41 overall to become the first to score 1,000 runs in a calendar year in the format. She hasn't had a great start in the tournament so far and but big game and it needs the big players to stand up.

  • 2:38 PM (IST)Oct 09, 2025
    Posted by Anshul Gupta

    India have the edge over South Africa but the latter have done well in World Cups

    In 33 WODIs overall, India have won 20 as compared to South Africa's 12, with one ending in a no result 23 years ago. However, the fixture hasn't been as auspicious for the Women in Blue in recent times, especially in the World Cups, with the Proteas Women winning both the encounters in the 2017 and 2022 editions. No disrespect to Pakistan and Sri Lanka, but South Africa, Australia and England in the next three games could be a make-and-break run for India and they will hope that they can pull through during these three games, winning at least two of them.

  • 2:31 PM (IST)Oct 09, 2025
    Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Welcome to our live coverage of the India vs South Africa, Women's World Cup match

    It has been a tournament with teams and groundsmen defying collapses and rains, respectively, and the better teams have ultimately prevailed in the end. India found themselves in middle-order muddle in the first two games, for eventually to come out of it and then call the shots, while South Africa got a kit up the backside in their opener, before finding their rhythm against the second and will have the momentum after an impressing win against the White Ferns. If rain stays away, it should be a fascinating encounter.

Cricket India Women Vs South Africa Women India Vs South Africa Womens World Cup 2025 Live Score Live Updates
