IND vs SA: Will rain play spoilsport in ODI World Cup 2025 final in Navi Mumbai? India’s women’s cricket team reached the 2025 World Cup final after a remarkable comeback, highlighted by Jemimah Rodrigues’ unbeaten 127 in a record chase. They will face consistent South Africa in Navi Mumbai on November 2 for a historic title clash.

Navi Mumbai:

India’s women’s cricket team has made a spectacular comeback to secure their spot in the women’s ODI World Cup 2025 final, set for Sunday, November 2, at the DY Patil Cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai. After a dominant start, the Women in Blue faced a mid-tournament slump, losing three consecutive matches to South Africa, Australia and England, only to rebound with a series of strong performances that carried them to the summit clash.

The semifinal was nothing short of historic. Jemimah Rodrigues delivered a masterclass, scoring an unbeaten 127 to steer India past Australia in a record-breaking chase of 339 runs, the highest successful run chase in Women’s World Cup knockout history. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur also contributed a stellar 89, providing stability and leadership when it mattered most. This combination of talent and determination has instilled confidence in a team eager to claim its maiden ODI World Cup trophy.

South Africa, meanwhile, have been the tournament’s model of consistency. Led by the composed Laura Wolvaardt, the Proteas have relied on a mix of disciplined bowling and explosive batting. All-rounder Marizanne Kapp and pacer Ayabonga Khaka have consistently delivered in high-pressure moments, ensuring South Africa remain a formidable contender.

As things stand, both sides enter the final with massive confidence, promising a thrilling clash that could produce a new champion in the 13th edition of the Women’s World Cup.

Weather Forecast of Navi Mumbai

Fans in Navi Mumbai can expect a warm and humid day, with morning temperatures around 32°C, feeling closer to 39°C in the afternoon. Humidity will remain high, with a slight chance of passing showers. However, it isn’t expected to play spoilsport. In case the game is forced to stop for a while, a full match is expected.

Winds from the south may aid seamers early, but batting conditions should improve as the game progresses. Dew in the evening could influence the toss and second-innings strategy.