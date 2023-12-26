IND vs SA: Why Mohammed Shami is not playing the Test series against South Africa?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mohammed Shami

For the first time since November 19 - the World Cup final - team India is taking the field at its full strength albeit in a different format - Tests. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah are set to make a comeback as well for the first time in more than a month. But the team will miss the pace bowler Mohammed Shami who has been ruled out of the entire Test series against South Africa due to ankle injury.

The selectors had earlier included him in the squad hoping that he would be fit in time for the Tests but that hasn't happened and the BCCI also confirmed the development. "Mr Mohd Shami, whose participation in the Test series was subject to fitness has not been cleared by the BCCI Medical Team and the fast bowler is ruled out of the two Tests," the BCCI said in the statement. India will also miss Ruturaj Gaikwad in the Test series who has been ruled out after sustaining a finger injury during the ODI series against South Africa. Abhimanyu Easwaran has been named his replacement.

More to follow...

Latest Cricket News