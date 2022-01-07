IND vs SA: When captain Elgar charged up Rabada for match-winning spell

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File Photo of South Africa captain Dean Elgar and Kagiso Rabada.

South Africa captain Dean Elgar has disclosed about the conversation that he had with his pacer Kagiso Rabada during the match and how that fired up the senior bowler to deliver a game-changing spell in the second Test against India.

Rabada scalped six wickets, three in each innings, to play a pivotal role in South Africa's series-levelling seven-wicket win in the second Test on Thursday.

During the post-match presentation, Elgar had said that "sometimes KG needs a rocket" and "there was something that happened behind the scenes but we're not going to get into that."

"I went up to KG and I said to him, 'You are an immensely respected cricketer within our group and at the moment I don't think you are conducting yourself extremely well," Elgar said during the post-match press-conference.

"I know what KG is capable of. When KG's got his tail up, there's no better bowler than him and I have experienced quite a few guys who have been part of this team. It was a good chat.

"I can have those chats with KG and he responds extremely well. He takes it away, he lets it process and thinks about it overnight and then he comes back the next day with a scenario for me."

Elgar had confronted Rabada after the first Test after he had gone wicketless on the first day but ended up with seven wickets.

"He (Rabada) was the one who came to me and said what we spoke about: I hit the nail on the head," Elgar said.

"KG has got that attitude, and he's got the want and he wants to bowl and he wants to contribute in a massive way. You have to utilise that as a captain."

The Proteas skipper said Rabada "can sometimes be a little bit too relaxed and he needs to understand that his performance on the field and his performance in the change-room is huge."

South Africa coach Mark Boucher also revealed a "bit of a spark" was needed to get Rabada into the zone.

"There's certain guys - Dale Steyn was one of them - who at certain times in his career need harsh words behind closed doors to bring the best out of him," Boucher told 'SuperSport'.

"KG, that spell he bowled, broke the game open for us. There was a bit of a spark in the dressing room; maybe it was what was needed in order to get him into that space.

"And we know when KG is like that it's difficult to get the ball away from him. But also you want him on your side rather than the opposition team.

"There were fair words that were said and I think he's taken it on board and we're hoping we can get him into that sweet spot again for the next Test because it can only bode well for us."

The third and final Test begins at Cape Town on January 11.

