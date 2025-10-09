IND vs SA Visakhapatnam weather report: Will rain spoil high-octane Women's World Cup 2025 clash? With India women all set to take on South Africa women in the ongoing Women's ODI World Cup 2025, let us have a look at the weather report ahead of the game, and whether or not rain could play spoilsport in the clash.

Visakhapatnam:

The stage is set for game 10 of the ongoing Women’s World Cup 2025. India women will lock horns with South Africa women. The sides will take on each other at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, on October 9.

It is worth noting that the Indian team has gotten off to a good start to the World Cup, winning its first two games of the season. The Women in Blue have taken on Sri Lanka women and Pakistan women in their first two games and managed to register comprehensive wins in both matches. The side currently sits in third place in the standings and will hope to register its third win of the season.

On the other hand, South Africa women have also played two games in the tournament so far. In the two matches, the side has won one game and lost another. They occupy fifth place in the standings and will hope to improve.

With the two teams taking on each other in Visakhapatnam, many fans have come forward to wonder how the weather could fare in the upcoming game between the two sides.

Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium weather report

The weather at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam brings forth bad news for the fans. According to Accuweather, there is a 75 per cent chance of rain in the game, with heavy cloud cover expected as well. It is expected that the game could come to a halt due to the bad weather as India takes on South Africa.

Squads:

South Africa Women's Squad: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp, Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase

India Women's Squad: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Uma Chetry

Also Read: