IND vs SA: Virat Kohli thanks Guwahati crowd after series win against Proteas

Virat Kohli played an unbeaten knock of 49 in second match.

IND vs SA: India on Sunday defeated the South African side in the second T20I to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The Indian batters set the stage on fire with their batting as they posted 237 on board. Contributing big among the batters was also former captain Virat Kohli.

After the match, Virat Kohli took to Twitter to thank the fans for their for cheering the men in blue. "Great game. Terrific atmosphere. Thank you Guwahati," the Kohli wrote, sharing pictures of the game, in a post-midnight Tweet. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was among the crowd for the match, shared the Tweet and wrote: "Thank you so much, Virat Kohli."

Kohli's fans, who ignored humid conditions and missed Durga Puja festivities on Sunday to watch their favorite cricketer in action, also responded with the same love on the micro-blogging site. Cricket follower and journalist Bidisha Singha wrote: "Thank u Champ! What a selfless knock". Virat Kohli gave Surya Kumar Yadav (61 off 22 balls) perfect support and became the first Indian to get to 11,000 T20 runs during his 49 not out. He also gave finisher Dinesh Karthik the maximum strike. Karthik slammed 17 not out from seven balls.

Another Kohli fan Sasanka Chakraborty tweeted: "Thanks for the wave today Virat Kohli". He shared a clip of Kohli waving to the stands after practice just before the start of play. Kohli had also posed for photographs with fans during net practice at the stadium on match eve, drawing praise from the game lovers. India will next face South Africa on Tuesday in the third T20I to clean sweep the series. After the match, the T20 World Cup-bound players will take the flight to Australia.

