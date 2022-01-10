IND vs SA: Kohli shuns critics on form, says not paying attention to 'outside' noise

Follow us on Image Source : ASHLEY VLOTMAN/GALLO IMAGES India Test captain Virat Kohli during the team training session at Six Gun Grill Newlands on Sunday in Cape Town.

On the eve of India's third and decisive Test against South Africa here, India Test captain Virat Kohli said people on the outside questioning his form doesn't bother him as he takes a lot of pride in doing his best for the team.

The series stands level at 1-1 and there is everything to play for in the series decider. A century has evaded Kohli for the past two years and his last ton in international cricket came back in 2019 against Bangladesh in a day-night Test.

"This is not the first time that people have talked about my form, it has happened a few times in my career. England in 2014 was one of those phases," Kohli said during the pre-match press conference on Monday. "I do not kind of look at myself from the lens the outside world looks at me with.

"The standards have been set by me myself, they are not an occurrence from the outside world, and more than anyone else, I take a lot of pride in doing the best for the team and wanting to perform for the team regularly."

Kohli added that as a player he has been involved in key moments for the team and that is something he has really cherished.

"You have to understand that in sport, things do not go your way all the time but at the end of the day, I realise as a player I have been involved in key moments for the side and for me that is a matter of pride that I have been a part of partnerships when the team needed it. And eventually, those moments were crucial for us. Sometimes your focal point needs to shift," he said.

He further added that he is at peace with his performance as he doesn't like to judge himself based on figures.

"If all the times you look at yourself and judge yourself on the basis of numbers, I do not think you will ever be content with what you are doing. I take pride in the process I am following and I am at peace with how I am playing and what I have been able to do for the team when there has been a tricky scenario.

I have nothing else to worry about but the reality of the situation is that you want to have an impact on the side. I do not think I have anything to prove to anyone." said Kohli who had missed the second Test due to back spasms.

