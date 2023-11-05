World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli joins Sachin Tendulkar in unique ODI milestone after scoring hundred

Follow us on Image Source : AP Virat Kohli celebrates his fifty against South Africa on November 5, 2023

Virat Kohli pulled off another record-laden knock by smashing an unbeaten fifty against South Africa in the 37th World Cup 2023 match on Sunday, November 5. Celebrating his 35th birthday, the legendary batter equalled Sachin Tendulkar's unique record in ODIs to treat fans at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

Fans' focus remained on Kohli's much-awaited 49th ODI hundred to equal Sachin's one of the biggest record. But before that, he equalled Sachin's rare record for scoring 6000-plus runs in ODIs on Indian soil. Kohli became the only second after Sachin to achieve this feat.

Sachin pulled off a remarkable 18426 runs during his ODI career, including 6976 runs in India. Kohli joined Sachin on the list after reaching 54* runs today and he took only 116 innings, 44 less than his idol to register this feat. Kohli has scored 6033* runs in 116 ODI innings in India at a batting average of 60.33 and a strike rate of 96.72. He has also bagged 22 hundreds and 32 fifties in ODIs in India to reach this rate achievement.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

South Africa Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

More to follow...

Latest Cricket News