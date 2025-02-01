IND vs SA U19 Women's World Cup final live telecast: When and where to watch summit clash in India?

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/X South Africa captain Kayla Reyneke and India skipper Niki Prasad.

Defending champions India will face a spirited South African side on Sunday, February 2, for the U19 World Cup 2025 title. The two teams have been unbeaten in the tournament so far, having comprehensively brushed opponents aside. However, only one team will now be able to claim the coveted trophy.

India came into the finale with a thumping win over England in the second semifinal, while the Proteas women overcame Australia's challenge in the first semifinal.

The Women in Blue have brushed their opponents away for fun as their spinners and openers lead the charge. The Proteas women have played rain-affected games majorly and their semifinal against Australia was a proper full match. Their pacers have done well in this tournament and the spinners played their role in the semifinal against the Aussies.

Ahead of all the action, here are the live-streaming details of the India vs South Africa final.

When will the India vs South Africa U19 World Cup final take place?

The India vs South Africa U19 World Cup final will be held on the 2nd of February, Sunday.

Where will India vs South Africa U19 World Cup final take place?

The India vs South Africa U19 World Cup final will take place at the Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur.

When will India vs South Africa U19 World Cup final start?

The India vs South Africa U19 World Cup final will start at 12:00 PM (IST), with the toss at 11:30 AM IST.​

Where can we watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa U19 World Cup final on TV?

Live telecast of the India vs South Africa U19 World Cup final will be available on the Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa U19 World Cup final online?

Live streaming of the India vs South Africa U19 World Cup final will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads:

South Africa Women U19 Squad: Jemma Botha, Simone Lourens, Fay Cowling, Kayla Reyneke(c), Karabo Meso(w), Mieke van Voorst, Seshnie Naidu, Luyanda Nzuza, Ashleigh van Wyk, Monalisa Legodi, Nthabiseng Nini, Diara Ramlakan, Diedré van Rensburg, Chanel Venter, Jae Leigh Filander

India Women U19 Squad: G Kamalini(w), Gongadi Trisha, Sanika Chalke, Niki Prasad(c), Ishwari Awsare, Mithila Vinod, Aayushi Shukla, Joshitha V J, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia, Vaishnavi Sharma, Bhavika Ahire, Drithi Kesari, Anandita Kishor, Sonam Yadav