IND vs SA: Team India penalised after Centurion Test due to slow-over rate, docked WTC points

Team India suffered fine and penalty for a slow over-rate during the Boxing Day Test against South Africa

When it rains, it pours - the statement is ringing true for the Indian cricket team as if a defeat by an innings and 32 runs against South Africa in Centurion wasn't enough, the visitors were slapped with a fine and a penalty for maintaining slow over-rate in the Boxing Day Test. Team India were found two overs short of the required target and hence were fined 10 per cent of their match fees and a two-point deduction in the World Test Championship standings, which weakened their position even further.

"Chris Broad of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after India were ruled to be two overs short of the target," an ICC statement read. "As per Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, the players are fined 5% of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time."

India found themselves in fifth place after the loss with a 44.44 points percentage (PCT). However, a two-point deduction means their PCT now stands at 38.89 and now are in sixth place. India getting docked WTC points coincided with Australia's win at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the second Test against Pakistan which saw them rise to joint-second place but with a PCT of 50, equal to that of New Zealand as well as Bangladesh. Pakistan now have dropped to fifth place with a 45.8 PCT.

India have played three games in the current WTC cycle and have won one, lost one and the remaining one was a draw. With South Africa taking a 1-0 lead, India can't win the series but would aim to level it in the second and final match in Cape Town starting January 3.

