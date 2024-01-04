Thursday, January 04, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs SA: India move to top of the World Test Championship points table after win in Cape Town

IND vs SA: India move to top of the World Test Championship points table after win in Cape Town

Team India moved to the top of the table in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings after a 7-wicket win in Cape Town against South Africa. India had dropped to sixth position after the loss in Centurion and a further two-point deduction due to slow over-rate.

Anshul Gupta Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: January 04, 2024 20:20 IST
Team India after winning their first-ever Test in Cape Town
Image Source : GETTY Team India after winning their first-ever Test in Cape Town and levelling the series 1-1

Team India may not be in the best of form for the last couple of years in the SENA countries in Test matches, but the two-time World Test Championship (WTC) finalists are maintaining the trend of breaching fortresses, whether it was Brisbane three years ago or now in Cape Town. In their 7th appearance, the Indian cricket team finally achieved its first win at the Newlands as Rohit Sharma and Co. ended up on the right side of the result after a chaotic game that ended in just two days.

The shortest Test match in history saw South Africa getting bowled out for 55, India losing six wickets for nothing, Aiden Markram smashing a 99-ball century on a challenging pitch and India getting to the target of 79 runs without much issue. It was the fastest win in a Test match as the game ended in just 642 balls, breaking the 92-year-old record for the shortest completed game in the longest format. 

The win on Thursday, January 4 helped India move to the top of the WTC points table with a points percentage (PCT) of 54.16 with 26 points in four matches played in the current cycle so far. South Africa, who were at the top before the start of the second Test, came down to joint second place alongside New Zealand, Australia and Bangladesh with a PCT of 50. However, this could change after the result of the third Australia-Pakistan Test given that a win for either of the sides will take them to the top of the table.

While South Africa next play a two-match Test series in February, India play five Tests against England at home starting January 25. Australia will be playing the West Indies and then travelling to New Zealand in what will be an elaborate Test season across the world before the focus shifts to the T20 format.

Related Stories
Bumrah leaves behind Warne, Anderson in elite list with 6-fer on a record-breaking day in Cape Town

Bumrah leaves behind Warne, Anderson in elite list with 6-fer on a record-breaking day in Cape Town

Bumrah, Siraj guide India to historic first-ever Test win in Cape Town; level series 1-1 against SA

Bumrah, Siraj guide India to historic first-ever Test win in Cape Town; level series 1-1 against SA

Shortest Test match ever! India-SA Cape Town decider scripts history after ending in just 2 days

Shortest Test match ever! India-SA Cape Town decider scripts history after ending in just 2 days

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News