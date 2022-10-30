IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2022: Will dot ball percentage matter? Here is everything about Optus Stadium

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Optus Stadium

IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2022: The thrill continues to grow in the ongoing World Cup. After India registered thumping victories over Netherlands and arch-rivals Pakistan, it is time for them to extend their victorious streak and outplay Temba Bavuma's South Africa to solidify their claim for the semi-final spot. India will face South Africa at the fabled Optus Stadium located in Perth. Both India and South Africa are in a strong space and they will want to better each other to solidify their claim for the semi-final berth.

The multi-purpose stadium in Perth, Western Australia is often referred to as Optus Stadium for sponsorship reasons. It was completed in 2017 and was opened on January 21, 2018. It is primarily used for Australian rules football and cricket. The stadium also was felicitated with the 2019 World Prix Versailles award in the Sports category which deals in World Architecture and Design.

The Turf

Drifting away from the traditional methods, the turf used in Perth is a drop-in pitch. The wicket has always been a two-paced turf and on most occasions favours the bowlers. The pitch has an ample amount of bounce in it and the bowlers look to exploit it to the best of their capabilities.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli on the verge of breaking 'MASSIVE' record

Dot Ball factor

Image Source : INDIA TVThe dot ball factor

In the ongoing World Cup, the dot ball percentage has been very high and has been a crucial factor in deciding the matches. In the Afghanistan vs England match, 108 dot balls were bowled. When Australia took on Sri Lanka 90 dot balls were bowled. Similarly, when Pakistan took on Zimbabwe, 110 dot balls were bowled.

Dimensions

The construction of the stadium is such that it allows the Fremantle sea breeze which assists the bowlers and gives them enough swing. The dimensions of this ground are at par with the mighty MCG (Melbourne Cricket Ground). The field happens to be 165 m (541 ft) long and 130 m (430 ft) wide, 5 m (16 ft) longer

Seating Capacity

The construction cost of this stadium is around A$820.7 million. The stadium can seat around 60,000 (Oval), 65,000 (Rectangular), and 70,000 (Concert). The multi-purpose stadium which is owned by the Government of Western Australia is also home to Australian Football League (AFL) teams like West Coast Eagles and Fremantle Football Club.

ALSO READ | Pakistan have their fingers crossed as India take on South Africa

Facilities

There are over 50 food and beverage outlets which service the fans throughout a match. The nearest food & beverage outlet is just 40 meters (130 ft) away. There is also an on-site police station, 650 CCTV cameras, and freestanding metal detectors at the stadium.

Latest Cricket News