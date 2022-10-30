IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma and co. need to win against South Africa at any cost | READ

IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2022: It is time, almost time for another blockbuster Sunday where two giant times will clash against each other. Temba Bavuma's men will lock horns against Rohit Sharma's blue brigade, team India. As of now, the World Cup has lived up to all its expectations and with every passing day & match, the race for the semi-finals is intensifying and this has been the case for both the groups and the contesting teams.

Stakes were pretty high on India, South Africa, and Pakistan before the start of the World Cup, but Pakistan's dismal show against Zimbabwe has spiced up the group and they are now heavily relying upon the India vs South Africa match which will decide their fate and their course of the journey in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

The World Cup which is being played in Australia has been heavily affected by rain and this has certainly added to the drama of the ongoing multi-nation cricketing event. As India take on South Africa today, they will try and go for a victory today. If India somehow loses this match, things will get messier for them. They take on Bangladesh on October 30, 2022, in Adelaide. As of now, things look pretty bleak in Adelaide, the weather forecast for Tuesday is something around 90%. If that happens, then both Bangladesh and India will share the points and this will make things messier for the blue brigade.

With the race for the semi-finals intensifying, India will look to continue their victorious run in the tournament. Pakistan will root for India as they have beaten the Netherlands and if Rohit Sharma and their troops manage to win, they will keep themselves and Pakistan alive in the tournament. The match will be played at the Optus stadium and India will certainly be wary about the turf which assists the bowlers more than often.

