IND vs SA: South Africa announce 21-man Test squad for India Test series; Dean Elgar to lead

Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced a 21-man Test squad as they take on India in three Test matches from 26 December to 15 January 2022. The three-match series will be a part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle 2021-23. The three red ball games will be held at the respective three venues namely- SuperSport Park, Imperial Wanderers and Six Gun Grill Newlands.

The Proteas selection committee has picked up the same Test team that toured West Indies in June. The hosts, however, have included three more players in their squad.

It is noteworthy that names such as Kagiso Rabada, Quinton de Kock and Anrich Nortje have returned to the South African side for the series against India.

South Africa’s Test squad vs India is as follows:

Dean Elgar (captain)

Temba Bavuma (vice-captain)

Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper)

Kagiso Rabada

Sarel Erwee

Beuran Hendricks

George Linde

Keshav Maharaj

Lungi Ngidi

Aiden Markram

Wiaan Mulder

Anrich Nortje

Keegan Petersen

Rassie van der Dussen

Kyle Verreynne

Marco Jansen

Glenton Stuurman

Prenelan Subrayen

Sisanda Magala

Ryan Rickelton

Duanne Olivier

Test Series Schedule

26-30 December 21 | 1st Betway WTC Test vs India | SuperSport Park, Centurion

03-07 January 22 | 2nd Betway WTC Test vs India | Imperial Wanderers, Johannesburg

11-15 January 22 | 3rd Betway WTC Test vs India | Six Gun Grill Newlands, Cape Town