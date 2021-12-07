Tuesday, December 07, 2021
     
IND vs SA: South Africa announce 21-man Test squad for India Test series; Dean Elgar to lead

The Proteas selection committee has picked up the same Test team that toured West Indies in June. The hosts, however, have included three more players in their squad.

New Delhi Updated on: December 07, 2021 13:59 IST
South Africa announce 21-man Test squad for Test series; Dean Elgar to lead Proteas
South Africa announce 21-man Test squad for Test series; Dean Elgar to lead Proteas

Highlights

  • India will tour South Africa for 3 Tests and as many ODIs later in December.
  • The first Test (Boxing Day Test) between India and South Africa will played in Centurion.
  • India vs South Africa first Test will begin from December 26.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced a 21-man Test squad as they take on India in three Test matches from 26 December to 15 January 2022. The three-match series will be a part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle 2021-23. The three red ball games will be held at the respective three venues namely- SuperSport Park, Imperial Wanderers and Six Gun Grill Newlands. 

The Proteas selection committee has picked up the same Test team that toured West Indies in June. The hosts, however, have included three more players in their squad. 

It is noteworthy that names such as Kagiso Rabada, Quinton de Kock and Anrich Nortje have returned to the South African side for the series against India. 

South Africa’s Test squad vs India is as follows:

Dean Elgar (captain)

Temba Bavuma (vice-captain)
Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper)
Kagiso Rabada 
Sarel Erwee
Beuran Hendricks 
George Linde 
Keshav Maharaj 
Lungi Ngidi 
Aiden Markram 
Wiaan Mulder 
Anrich Nortje 
Keegan Petersen 
Rassie van der Dussen
Kyle Verreynne 
Marco Jansen 
Glenton Stuurman 
Prenelan Subrayen 
Sisanda Magala 
Ryan Rickelton 
Duanne Olivier 

Test Series Schedule

26-30 December 21 | 1st Betway WTC Test vs India | SuperSport Park, Centurion
03-07 January 22 | 2nd Betway WTC Test vs India | Imperial Wanderers, Johannesburg
11-15 January 22 | 3rd Betway WTC Test vs India | Six Gun Grill Newlands, Cape Town

