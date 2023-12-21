IND vs SA: Shubman Gill smashes century in intra-squad practice game in South Africa ahead of Test series

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shubman Gill

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli haven't played a competitive game since that fateful night of November 19 when Australia thrashed the hopes of billion Indian fans to win the World Cup in Ahmedabad. The duo skipped the white-ball leg of the South Africa tour but are set to feature in the upcoming two-match Test series against the Proteas starting from December 26.

Ahead of the series, the Indian players are involved in the intra-squad practice game that got underway from December 20 but the majority of the opening day was washed out due to rain with match starting late. However, when it got underway, according to Revsportz, Shubman Gill managed to smash an impressive century staking his claim mostly at number three for the opening Test. Gill couldn't do much in the preceding T20I series but has started well in red-ball cricket ahead of the series.

Yashasvi Jaiswal who will open the innings alongside Rohit, also scored a half-century before getting retired out. All focus is on Indian skipper Rohit and former skipper Kohli and both of them looked good during their brief stint in the middle. Interestingly, there is no update related to the match neither from the BCCI nor from the Cricket South Africa. Moreover, scorecard of the match is not available too. Having said that, the aforementioned brief updates hint at Indian batters being in good touch ahead of the series.

India squad for South Africa Tests

Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-capt), Prasidh Krishna

