IND vs SA: Shardul Thakur says he was hitting crack he spotted on pitch after 7-wicket heroics

India bowler Shardul Thakur in action against South Africa on Day 2 of the 2nd Test in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Following his seven-wicket magical spell vs South Africa on Day 2 of the second Test, Shardul Thakur revealed he spotted a crack in between back of length to good length area and was aiming to hit that spot to get the ball back into the right handers.

Thakur's maiden five-wicket haul put India in pole position after the second day as they restricted South Africa's first innings lead to only 27 and then finished the day at 85 for 2.

"When I started bowling, there was a length somewhere in those 22-yards from where the ball was kicking in (off) and also was staying low a bit. So all I did was to try to hit that spot and hit that crack,” added the pacer, who hails from Palghar region near Mumbai.

The key was to hit the right areas as both Centurion and JOhannesburg tracks offered help for fast bowlers.

"See both the venues, even when we played in Centurion and here in Joburg (Johannesburg) at the Wanderers, there is and there was some help in the pitch, so all you had to do is keep coming hard at the batsman and bowl in the right spots, I was trying to do the same," Thakur said.

Seamer reckons match-situation is tricky

Thakur said that India still can't be termed favourites to win the match.

"The current match-situation, if you see it's tricky. The lead that we take from here and the bigger the target we set that is good, because as the game progresses and we all know that last two days, it is not that easy to bat on the pitch.

"So, from our team’s point of view, the bigger target we set, and take the game long, that is good, because there is a lot of time left in the game," the all-rounder said.

He may have recorded his best-ever figures in all forms of red-ball cricket with his superb 7 for 61 against South Africa but the Mumbai speedster is confident that he can better his personal best.

"It is my best figure, but the best is always yet to come, I would say," quipped Shardul.

(Reported by PTI)