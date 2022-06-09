IND vs SA series: India on brink of scripting history, Can men in blue achieve World Record?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER India is set to take on South Africa in the opening match

India will lock horns with South Africa to play their first match of five T20I matches. Although this series and many upcoming ones are set to act as a platform for the T20 World Cup, the opening match of the Ind-SA series is in news for one more reason.

After the World Cup debacle in UAE, Team India has managed to win 12 successive T20Is. Everyone is eagerly waiting for them to win the upcoming match against SA to move the number to 13. If this happens then a World Record will be scripted in the history of the game.

Only Afghanistan and Romania have 12 wins each in cricket.

After losing to Pakistan and New Zealand during the T20 World Cup in UAE, India beat Afghanistan, Scotland, and Namibia one after the other. After that, they won against Sri Lanka, West Indies, and New Zealand at home in the three-match T20I series.

India registered its 12th consecutive T20I win in the third and final match of the bilateral series against Sri Lanka. Team Sri Lanka set a total of 146 runs in 20 overs. Shreyas Iyer’s fifty stabilized the chase and guided India to another win.

Whether India will create the record is something to look out for as the team is missing out on key players like Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, and Virat Kohli among others.

Full squads

India squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen and Marco Jansen.