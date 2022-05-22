IND vs SA Series: Here's how celebrations started at Umran Malik's hometown after maiden-call; Watch

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Umran Malik during SRH game (file photo)

Umran Malik, the pace sensation who has been terrific with the ball in IPL 2022 and has been selected to represent Team India in the upcoming five-match T20I series against South Africa. He was among the top contenders to make it to the list.

While the entire country showered love and blessings by sharing posts, the celebrations in Malik's hometown have started with a bang.

Take a look at the video:

The speedster who is also called as Jammu express has been impressive with the ball. He consistently clocked speeds over 150 kmph and scalped important wickets during Sunrisers Hyderabad's matches.

The 22-year-old took 21 wickets in 14 matches with the best haul of 5/25 in the 15th edition of IPL.

The Indian team management will hope to hone Umran's talent during the home series ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia, later this year.

Full squad: KL Rahul (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(VC) (wk),Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

The T20 rubber will start in the national capital on June 9 with the remaining matches being held at Cuttack, Visakhapatnam, Rajkot and Bengaluru respectively.