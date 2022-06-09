IND vs SA Series: BCCI's interesting move to beat Delhi's heat

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India to face South Africa in first match of T20I series

India is set to play a five-match T20I series against South Africa from Thursday. The first match is scheduled in New Delhi and will start at 7 PM IST.

If we look back at history, there are hardly any matches played in the national capital during the scorching heat of June. The current temperature is fluctuating around 45 degrees celsius for the past week and it will be a test for players' fitness.

Both the captains Rishabh Pant and Temba Bavuma had expressed their concerns od Delhi's heatwave.

Rishabh Pant: This is the first time we are playing in these conditions after a long time. We might get dehydrated as heat will play its part. We might get tired earlier but I think it is a part and parcel of the game and we have to adjust accordingly.

Temba Bavuma: We expected it to be hot, but not this much. Fortunately, the games are being played in the evening and it will be bearable at night. Our guys are trying their best to keep themselves hydrated. The hardest thing will be coping with the heat.

To tackle the challenging situation, the BCCI has come up with an interesting move. According to reports, a drinks break will be introduced during the series after every 10 overs. This decision was welcomed by players of both the teams as it might provide them with a sigh of relief to counter such hot conditions.

Drinks breaks do not happen in the shortest format of the game. However, it is not the first time this rule will be applied. The ICC introduced the rule during the World Cup in Dubai, last year.

The T20 series will be played with no restrictions as far as the crowd capacity is concerned, as the BCCI has allowed 100% crowd capacity. There will be no bio-bubble too. However, the players will go through regular Covid-19 tests.

India squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen and Marco Jansen.