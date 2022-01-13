Thursday, January 13, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs SA: Sachin and legends all praise of Pant 'counter-attacking' century on Day 3

IND vs SA: Sachin and legends all praise of Pant 'counter-attacking' century on Day 3

Pant remained unbeaten on 100 as India were bundled out for 198 on a surface that has been challenging to score on.

India TV Sports Desk Written by: India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 13, 2022 20:56 IST
Rishabh Pant
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

File photo of Rishabh Pant.

Highlights

  • The 24-year-old southpaw was also showered with praises by former India batter VVS Laxman
  • Former India coach Ravi Shastri was also in awe of the Pant's innings, calling him an 'entertainer'
  • At the time of writing this report, South Africa put 58/1 on the board while chasing 212

India cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar heaped praises on Rishabh Pant century on Day 3 against South Africa that guided India to a challenging total of 212 in Cape Town on Thursday. 

Pant remained unbeaten on 100 as India were bundled out for 198 on a surface that has been challenging to score on.

Related Stories

"A simply outstanding knock by @RishabhPant17 at a crucial stage! Well done. #SAvIND," tweeted Sachin.

The 24-year-old southpaw was also showered with praises by former India batter VVS Laxman, who called it one of the best counter-attacking innings.

"He has scored Test tons in Australia and England before and this one in Cape Town is right up there with one of the best counter-attacking innings one would ever see. Has kept India in the game. Take a bow, #RishabhPant," tweeted Laxman.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri was also in awe of the Pant's innings, calling him an 'entertainer'.

"Pant dazzles with a hundred of sheer daring brilliance and class. Simply magnificent young man. What an entertainer! #SAvIND #pant," Shastri wrote.

At the time of writing this report, South Africa put 58/1 on the board in 19.3 overs while chasing 212. Captain Dean Elgar was not out on 21 while sharing the crease with Keegan Petersen (16*) at the other end. 

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News