IND vs SA: Sachin and legends all praise of Pant 'counter-attacking' century on Day 3

India cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar heaped praises on Rishabh Pant century on Day 3 against South Africa that guided India to a challenging total of 212 in Cape Town on Thursday.

Pant remained unbeaten on 100 as India were bundled out for 198 on a surface that has been challenging to score on.

"A simply outstanding knock by @RishabhPant17 at a crucial stage! Well done. #SAvIND," tweeted Sachin.

The 24-year-old southpaw was also showered with praises by former India batter VVS Laxman, who called it one of the best counter-attacking innings.

"He has scored Test tons in Australia and England before and this one in Cape Town is right up there with one of the best counter-attacking innings one would ever see. Has kept India in the game. Take a bow, #RishabhPant," tweeted Laxman.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri was also in awe of the Pant's innings, calling him an 'entertainer'.

"Pant dazzles with a hundred of sheer daring brilliance and class. Simply magnificent young man. What an entertainer! #SAvIND #pant," Shastri wrote.

At the time of writing this report, South Africa put 58/1 on the board in 19.3 overs while chasing 212. Captain Dean Elgar was not out on 21 while sharing the crease with Keegan Petersen (16*) at the other end.