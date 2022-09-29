IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma makes young fans' day in Trivandrum, signs autographs after SA win

Follow us on Image Source : SCREEN GRAB- BCCI Rohit Sharma with fans.

IND vs SA: India on Wednesday displayed a brilliant show against the South African side as they defeated the Proteas side on the back of an astonishing bowling performance. The men in blue restricted Proteas for 106, courtesy of Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar's breathtaking spells. Later, Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul helped India to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series against Temba Bavuma's South Africa.

What also became one of the highlights of the victorious night at Thiruvananthapuram was captain Rohit Sharma's gesture after the win. After the match, Rohit Sharma was seen treating the Indian young fans with his autographs near the boundary line. BCCI shared the video captioning, "Just a little something for the fans here in Thiruvananthapuram, courtesy Captain Rohit Sharma".

Rohit Sharma led team India to its 16th consecutive T20I win in run chases when the men in blue chased South Africa's 106-run target. Sharma has also shattered MS Dhoni's record of most wins in T20Is in a calendar year. Sharma has now 16 wins in a single calendar year as India's captain in T20Is, while Dhoni had 15.

Talking about the match, India defeated South Africa by 8 wickets to go 1-0 up in the series. It was all set up by the Indian fast bowlers as Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar pierced into the Proteas batting line-up. Later, South Africa too inflicted some blows on India as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli departed early. However, KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav's 93-run stand helped India cross the victory line.

India will next face South Africa in the second T20I at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on October 2, while the final T20I will be played at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

