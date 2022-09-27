Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs SA Preview: Rohit & Co have form on their side, but can they outrun SA in final showdown before T20WC?

Highlights India and South Africa will face in 3-match T20I series starting on Wednesday in Thiruvananthapuram

This will India's final T20I series before they head off to Australia for the World Cup in October

Arshdeep Singh, Shreyas Iyer and Shahbaz Ahmed have joined the Indian tea for the series

Team India will have spring in their step as they lock horns with South Afirca in a three-match T20I series starting on Wednesday. The Rohit Sharma-led team will be high on morale after clinching the T20I series 2-1 against defending World Champions Australia on Sunday. The home series against the Proteas will serve as a final opportunity for Rahul Dravid and Co to experiment as they get ready for the T20 World Cup.

Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar In, Suspense on Shreyas and Rishabh

Arshdeep Singh has recharged his batteries ahead of the T20 World Cup and will be back in the frame after resting in the Australia series. The versatile bowler is widely regarded as the death-over specialist and has all the tools in his arsenal to stop leaking runs. He will replace Bhuvneshwar Kumar who is, in turn, rested for the series.

Deepak Chahar should also come in as Hardik Pandya's replacement in the Playing XI. Deepak is not in the 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup but is expected to get playing time. On the other hand, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer will face an anxious wait for a place in the Playing XI but are more or less expected to warm the bench.

South Africa can't be underestimated

The likes of Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller showed their class when they last time faced India in June. While the former is not available for the series, Miller still has enough to damage the Indian bowling.

Miller scored 64 in Delhi while Heinrich Klaasen scored 81 in Cuttack to dominate the Indian bowlers. The likes of Temba Bavuma and Keshav Maharaj also have the ability to stun the Indians if they get into their own. They will have unfinished business from their last outing as they lost a 2-0 series lead to level the series at a stalemate of 2-2.

Head to Head

The Indian side holds the upper hand in between the teams as they lead 11-8 while an encounter in Bangalore in June ended without a result. Rohit Sharma has scored the most runs with 362 while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who is not available for the series, has the most dismissals with 14.

When and How to Watch India vs South Africa 1st T20I?

The 1st T20I match between India vs South Africa will begin at 7 PM IST on Wednesday and will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

IND T20I Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

SA T20I Squad: Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton De Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo

