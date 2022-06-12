IND vs SA: Player battles to watch out as India look to make strong comeback against Proteas

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Team India in action vs SA in 1st T20

India and South Africa are all set to battle it out in the 2nd T20 of the 5-match series in Cuttack. While India will look to make a strong make comeback, the Proteas would want to gain a strong upper hand on the home team.

The first T20 turned out to be a nightmare for the bowlers, and India experienced a collective bowling failure. Both teams wouldn't want to repeat their mistakes as they take the field on Sunday.

These are the player battles to watch out for when India take on South Africa in Cuttack.

Chahal vs De Kock

De Kock was itching to go big in the first T20. It was Chahal's first over that SA stepped on the gas and smacked 16 runs off it. Captain's have used Chahal inside the Powerplay quite a lot, and one bad over or game won't change that much.

But it will be interesting to see, how Chahal goes about his business after a bad outing in the first fixture. QDK too will be motivated to score big this time. The SA wk-batsman has a tremendous record against India - scoring 159 runs in 4 innings at a strike rate of 143.20.

Hardik Pandya vs Rabada

Pandya marked his return to international cricket in some style as he raced away to 31 off 12 deliveries. Rabada, however, did not have a great outing and was smacked left, right and centre.

Both of them are world-class players. While Rabada would want to make a strong statement in the 2nd T20, Pandya would like to continue the good work he's known for.

A finisher of Pandya's quality taking on Rabada at the end or during the slog overs is always a sight to behold.

Harshal Patel vs David Miller

Miller has been in the form of his life. Right from the start of IPL, he has been winning matches for his team single-handedly. If the first T20 in Delhi was anything to go by, Miller isn't stopping any time soon.

Patel, on the other hand, like all Indian bowlers, was taken to the cleaners. He is being looked at as the death-over specialist heading into the T20 World Cup, and the Indian dug-out would expect him to make a strong comeback.

And what better way for him to mark his return than stopping the man of the moment - David Miller himself.