IND vs SA ODI series: Dhawan and co. celebrate series victory in style, groove to Daler Mehndi | WATCH VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES IND vs SA ODI series: The victorious team India have overcome the Proteas fire. Shikhar Dhawan and his young team India have emerged victorious and they have inflicted a series victory of 2-1 on the Temba Bavuma-led South African team. Things looked pretty gloomy as far as the third ODI is concerned

Highlights India won the ODI series by 2-1

The final ODI was played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium

Mohd. Siraj was adjudged the man of the match

IND vs SA ODI series: The victorious team India have overcome the Proteas fire. Shikhar Dhawan and his young team India have emerged victorious and they have inflicted a series victory of 2-1 on the Temba Bavuma-led South African team. Things looked pretty gloomy as far as the third ODI is concerned. With heavy rains around the Delhi NCR region, the possibility of a full-fledged match looked very bleak but thankfully the rain Gods didn't show up.

Team India was pretty clinical with the bat. With just 100 runs required, the men in blue did not take any odd chances and played along with the South African bowling. They were certainly jolted by Shikhar Dhawan's dismissal but it did not hamper them in anyway. They easily won the match with 7 wickets in hand. The young Indian team has been shaping up very well under Shikhar Dhawan and have accomplished every challenge that has been thrown at them. Shikhar Dhawan has posted a video on his Instagram account that shows the Indian players grooving to an age-old classic of Daler Mehndi.

ALSO READ | T20 World Cup 2022: From Yuvraj's six sixes to Dhoni's magical run-out, reliving India's top moments

Shikhar captioned it "Jeet ke bolo Tara ra ra"

ALSO READ | T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma and co. feel confident about their preparations ahead of mega event

The third One Day International was being played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. With the series hanging in balance, both India and South Africa had everything to play for. India won the toss and decided to do what was on the expected lines, they decided to field first. The South African team with a series victory in sight came out to bat and all hell broke loose. They were left clueless against chinaman Kuldeep Yadav who spun a web around them. The left-arm spinner clinched a total of 4 wickets as he dismissed their lower order which had the likes of Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Fortuin, and Anrich Nortje. The South African team was bundled out for 99 odd runs.

Latest Cricket News