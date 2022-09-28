Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IND vs SA ODI Series: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly confirms Sanju Samson selection for ODI side in Trivandrum

Highlights Sanju Samson is not part of the T20I series against South Africa and T20 World Cup

Samson's India A beat New Zealand A 3-0 in unofficial ODI series

Samson is also expected to be India's vice-captain for the ODI series against South Africa

The President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Sourav Ganguly has confirmed Sanju Samson's selection for the ODI series against South Africa after he spoke in Trivandrum ahead of the first T20I against South Africa. Samson who is not part of the T20I series is expected to be deputy for the ODI series that starts on October 6 in Lucknow.

“Sanju is playing well. He played for India but just missed the World Cup. He is in the Indian team's plans he is now a part of the ODI team against SA also he has done well in the IPL franchise he is the Captain also” the BCCI President said before the India vs South Afrcia encounter.

Samson was part of the Indian team for the West Indies as well as the Zimbabwe tour, but competition for places saw him miss out. A huge fan base for Samson gathered outside the Thiruvananthapuram stadium where a large hoarding was unveiled in support of Samson.

Samson is expected to be deputy in South Africa ODI series

Reports on Tuesday have suggested that Sanju Samson could serve as deputy to Shikhar Dhawan for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa. He is likely to get rewarded for his leadership skills against New Zealand as they clinched the unofficial ODI series 3-0.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper also guided the IPL franchise to the final of the 2022 showpiece which again highlights his leadership ability. Samson is unfortunate to have missed out on the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup, but he has all the tools in his arsenal to become a top man in the coming days.

Alongside Samson, there could be call-ups for Shardul Thakur, and Ruturaj Gaikwad who also impressed for the India A side.

The selectors are likely to announce the Indian squad for the ODI series against the Proteas on Wednesday or Thursday.

