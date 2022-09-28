Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs SA ODI Series: All you need to know about India vs South Africa ODI series 2022

With the T20 World Cup on the horizon, India and South Africa are set to lock horns in the three-match ODI series. With a string of changes expcted to the Indian team, Shikhar Dhawan will be expcted to lead the side as big guns like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul prepare for the T20 World Cup. Ahead of the ODI series here is all you need to know about it.

After losing the ODI series in South Africa earlier in the year by a margin of 0-3, team India will be looking to avoid mistakes. Temba Bavuma and his army will be looking to do a double over the rivals and repeat the performance from January.

Sanju Samson

Where can I watch the India vs South Africa ODI series?

The fans can watch the India vs South Africa ODI series on Star Sports Network.

How many ODI's will be there in India vs South Africa ODI series?

There will be three ODIs in the India vs South Africa ODI series.

How will lead the sides for the India vs South Africa ODI series?

Shikhar Dhawan is expected to lead the Indian side while Temba Bavuma will captain the South African ODI side.

Where can I Live Stream the India vs South Africa ODI series?

The fans can watch the India vs South Africa ODI series on Hotstar.

South Africa Tour of India Schedule (ODI Series)

October 6, 1st ODI – Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 1.30 pm IST

October 9, 2nd ODI – JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, 1.30 pm IST

October 11, 3rd ODI – Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 1.30 pm IST

India vs South Africa Squad

IND ODI Squad: Yet to be annoucned

SA ODI Squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

