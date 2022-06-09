Ind vs SA | MI's Tristan Stubbs makes South Africa debut - Here's everything you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Tristan Stubbs | File Photo

Big-hitter Tristan Stubbs was handed his debut cap in the first T20 between India and South Africa. Earlier in the IPL this year, Stubbs debuted for Mumbai Indians. Stubbs came in place of Kieron Pollard, who was been in poor form this season.

We played a practice game here a couple of days ago so that the wicket got better to bat on. It was a bit slow and sloppy at the beginning, hopefully, we can exploit that and restrict them to a decent score and chase it down. Aiden was not available for selection as he tested positive for Covid, Stubbs comes and it is a debut for him. We have two all-rounders; Dwaine and Parnell also come into the fold. It is an important series as we haven't been together as a group since the World Cup, it is a preparation for the World Cup coming up in Australia. For us it is about to build momentum and build confidence going ahead - Temba Bavuma

Who is Tristan Stubbs?

Stubbs has played 19 T20s till now and scored 508 runs at an average of 38.92 with three half-centuries to his name. In the recently concluded CSA Challenge, Stubbs was on absolute fire as he notched up a total of 293 runs at a strike rate of 183.12 for Warriors.

Stubbs plays for the Eastern Province in the domestic tournaments in South Africa and made his T20 debut for them in 2021. After putting in good performances, he was picked up by the Warriors. He had a great time with them as well. Stubbs was eventually picked up in South Africa A squad to take on Zimbabwe.

However, in the recently concluded IPL, Stubbs just played 2 matches and scored 2 runs. Fair to say, he cannot be judged on the basis of IPL 2022.