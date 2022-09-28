LIVE IND vs SA 1st T20I, Score, Latest Updates: India win toss, opt to bowl

Ajit Agarkar: Nice even covering of grass, but it's very very firm. Lots of runs are scored on Indian pitches and this is no different. Because there is grass there might be some help with the new ball for pacers up front and there is a bit of dew, so the captains will have a watch. I don't think the captains think much these days, they are comfortable chasing even when they are under pressure, so I expect no different today.