LIVE IND vs SA 1st T20I, Score, Latest Updates: India win toss, opt to bowl

Ajit Agarkar: Nice even covering of grass, but it's very very firm. Lots of runs are scored on Indian pitches and this is no different. Because there is grass there might be some help with the new ball for pacers up front and there is a bit of dew, so the captains will have a watch. I don't think the captains think much these days, they are comfortable chasing even when they are under pressure, so I expect no different today.
The weather at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram is expected to be very humid throughout the match. While a cloud cover of more than 50% is expected throughout the game, there is less possibility of rain to disrupt the match.
Team India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umesh Yadav
Team South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Heinrich Klaasen
