IND vs SA: Know the arrangements Cuttack has done to tackle unforeseen rain

The second game of the India vs South Africa five-match series is scheduled to be played at Cuttack on 12th June, Sunday. The Rishabh Pant-led team that lost the opening match will aim to make a comeback and level the series. Cuttack will be hosting an international match after a long time and fans are excited to witness their favourite cricketers play. According to the weather, forecast rain is not expected during the match. However, there is a slight chance of rain to play spoilsport during the match.

Team India has already reached Cuttack, Odisha on Friday.

OCA President Pankaj Lochan Mohanty welcomed the players and explained the arrangements done to tackle unforeseen weather conditions. He said if it pours during the second T20i, the stadium will be cleared and made ready in just half an hour. He further added the entire ground's water will be drained carefully. Earlier DGP of Odisha Sunil Bansal along with his team are set to look after the safety of the spectators. According to DGP, everything is taken care of for the audience to watch the match peacefully.

Barabati Stadium will witness a T20 international game after 2017. The last time when an international match was played in Cuttack was an ODI match against West Indies.

Full squads -

India: Rishabh Pant, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer,Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen.