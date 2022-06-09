IND vs SA: KL Rahul shares heartfelt post on his absence from upcoming series

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER KL Rahul in action during India's match (file photo)

KL Rahul was ruled out from the upcoming five-match series of India against the Proteas. Rahul, who was seen in great form during IPL 2022 was set to lead Team India in their home series starting from 9th June, Thursday.

However, he will miss the entire series owing to a right groin injury that he sustained during training.

The 30-year-old Rahul felt disappointed to lose the opportunity of leading India on home soil and shared a heartfelt note on his Twitter handle.

"Hard to accept but I begin another challenge today. Gutted not to be leading the side for the first time at home, but the boys have all my support from the sidelines. Heartfelt thanks to all for your support.

Wishing Rishabh and the boys all the luck for the series. See you soon," he said in a tweet.

He will now have to report to the NCA where the medical team will assess and decide on the future course of treatment.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant will be the skipper of the team in Rahul's absence.

He also shared his feelings about getting the role of India's skipper.

Besides Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav will also miss the series after suffering a blow on his right hand.

The T20 series will be played with no restrictions as far as the crowd capacity is concerned, as the BCCI has allowed 100% crowd capacity. There will be no bio-bubble too. However, the players will go through regular Covid-19 tests.

India squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik.

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen and Marco Jansen