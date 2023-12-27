Wednesday, December 27, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs SA: KL Rahul creates all-time record in cricket history with his 8th Test ton in Centurion

IND vs SA: KL Rahul creates all-time record in cricket history with his 8th Test ton in Centurion

KL Rahul came out to bat at number six for India in the ongoing first Test against South Africa and propelled the team's total to 245 runs. He smashed his eighth Test ton scoring 101 runs before being the last batter to get out.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published on: December 27, 2023 16:01 IST
KL Rahul, IND vs SA
Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI KL Rahul

India and South Africa are currently involved in first of the two-match Test series at the Supersport Park in Centurion. The visitors were invited to bat first who posted 245 runs on the board thanks to KL Rahul's exceptional ton in testing conditions. This is the first time in Test cricket that he is playing as wicketkeeper-batter and has shined right away with the bat.

Meanwhile, Rahul did the unthinkable with his century in Centurion as he became the first player ever to smash a 50-plus score across all three formats as a wicketkeeper-batter. He played his first match with the gloves in hand in January 2020 against Australia in an ODI scoring 80 runs. He followed the good work in the T20I as well smashing 56 runs against New Zealand and has debuted as Test wicketkeeper with a century at the Supersport Park.

No other wicketkeeper had achieved this feat before KL Rahul in cricket history even as he bailed the Indian team out of trouble after being 121/6 at one stage. In the context of the match, Rahul's innings was massive for India given the conditions being conducive for bowlers. He shepherded the tail superbly adding 43 runs with Shardul Thakur, 27 runs with Jasprit Bumrah and 47 runs with Mohammed Siraj before getting out on 101 runs.

As far as the match is concerned, no other Indian batter apart from Rahul could even cross the 50-run mark with Virat Kohli being the highest scoring 38 runs. Perhaps, India were struggling at 24/3 at one stage and if not for the drops of Iyer and Kohli, the visitors would've found themselves in a lot of trouble early on Day 1. 

Related Stories
IND vs SA: Virat Kohli surpasses Rahul Dravid in major run-scoring record vs South Africa

IND vs SA: Virat Kohli surpasses Rahul Dravid in major run-scoring record vs South Africa

AUS vs PAK: Pakistan register embarrassing record despite bowling out Australia quickly on Day 2

AUS vs PAK: Pakistan register embarrassing record despite bowling out Australia quickly on Day 2

Record-breaking T20I series against West Indies helps Phil Salt jump to second place in ICC rankings

Record-breaking T20I series against West Indies helps Phil Salt jump to second place in ICC rankings

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News