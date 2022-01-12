IND vs SA: Jayant Yadav replaces Washington; Navdeep named backup for Siraj in ODI squad

Follow us on Image Source : GALLO IMAGES/GETTY IMAGES File photo of Jayant Yadav (left) with Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour.

Indian cricket board (BCCI) selectors on Wednesday added Jayant Yadav and Navdeep Saini to India's ODI squad for South Africa series after Washington Sundar tested positive for COVID-19 a day earlier. Yadav was named as a like-for-like replacement for Sundar while Saini was included as a back-up for pacer Mohammed Siraj, who has been recuperating from a hamstring injury sustained in the 2nd Test.

Sundar was supposed to travel to Cape Town with the ODI members on Wednesday and join the rest of the squad ahead of the ODI series starting January 19. Jayant is already in South Africa as part of the Test team while Saini was named standby for the squad.

KL Rahul will be leading the side during the three-match ODI series while pacer Jasprit Bumrah will be his deputy.

Revised India’s ODI squad KL Rahul (Captain), Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini.