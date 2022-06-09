IND vs SA: India to miss out three out of four T20I top-scorers of last 12 months, Do you know who are they?

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Team India in action (file photo)

India will face South Africa in a five-match T20I starting from 9th June, Thursday. While SA will be playing their first T20I match after last year's World Cup, there is an important statistic for Team India to look at.

The Indian team will miss out on key players who have scored the highest number of runs in the last year in T20I.

Following is the list:

Rohit Sharma (449 runs) - Sharma who was seen off-coloured in the recently concluded IPL has scored the most runs in T20I during the last 12 months. He is rested with other players like Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah for India's tour of England starting from 1st July.

KL Rahul (274 runs) - Rahul who was going to lead the national team was ruled out of the entire series owing to injury. He not only showed a praise-worthy performance in international matches but has also broken a series of records during the 15th edition of IPL. He slammed 616 runs in 15 matches with four fifties and two centuries.

Suryakumar Yadav (262 runs) - The middle-order batsman was not available for the IND vs SA series as he suffered a left forearm muscle injury while playing for the Mumbai Indians (MI) against the Gujarat Titans in the IPL. He was ruled out of the entire tournament thereafter. His absence could be a big blow for India as he was picking up a good form.

Who made it to the team?

The player who is fourth in the list and is just three runs behind Yadav has made it to the upcoming series. Shreyas Iyer(259) is all set to play for Team India and will try to contribute to his team's victory.

The 5-match T20 series is set to be played starting June 9 and will go on till June 19.

Venues

New Delhi

Cuttack

Bengaluru

Visakhapatnam

Rajkot

Full squads

India squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen and Marco Jansen.