If someone went to take a dump...: Ravi Shastri's hilarious commentary on India's collapse goes viral - WATCH

Ravi Shastri with the one-liner of the match left the viewers and his co-commentators in splits after seeing India blow out advantage going from 153/4 to 153 all out. India did take a 98-run lead against South Africa in Cape Town but they were looking good for a few more.

Anshul Gupta Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: January 03, 2024 23:35 IST
Team India went from 153/4 to 153 all out in an
Image Source : GETTY Team India went from 153/4 to 153 all out in an embarrassing period of play on Day 1 of second Test against South Africa

Team India ended up being ahead of the game in the second Test against South Africa with the hosts trailing by 36 runs in the second innings with as many as 23 wickets falling on the opening day in Cape Town on Wednesday, January 3. The three late wickets helped India come back into the match, otherwise, the batters had nearly zeroed the advantage following another poor display. At 153/4, India looked on course to take a lead in the range of 150-180 but 15 minutes of madness saw the visitors lose six wickets in 11 deliveries without scoring a single run.

India became the first team in all international cricket to lose six wickets on the same score as Lungi Ngidi took wickets of KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah in the same over. In the very next over, Kagiso Rabada got Virat Kohli and Prasidh Krishna while Mohammed Siraj got run out as within 11 balls, India's innings came to an end and Ravi Shastri on commentary summed up the visitors' monumental collapse in the most hilarious way.

"153/4, 153 all out; if someone went around the corner for a dump and has come back, India have been bowled out for 153," a passionate Shastri said leaving his co-commentators and the viewers in splits. Pommy Mbangwa was quick to cover the statement up by saying, "Or a drink, or whatever they had gone for." Mbangwa summed up Shastri's remark saying that no one expected India's innings to wrap up this quickly and if anyone had turned their eyes away from the game even for a bit, they would have been shocked to see the scorecard.

Watch the video here:

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar too joined the bandwagon of hilarious comments on India's collapse asking what did he miss as he saw South Africa get all out when he took a flight and when he reached his home back, three wickets had fallen for the home team.

India will hope to take the remaining 7 wickets of South Africa for not many as they would like to chase as low a target as possible in the second innings, given the pitch will only crack further.

