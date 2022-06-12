IND vs SA: Here's recap of unfortunate incident when India faced South Africa last time in Cuttack; Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER South African team celebrates wicket of Team India's batsman during match against India in 2015

India lost their previous match of five-match series against South Africa by seven wickets. As the Proteas are in a 1-0 lead, the Rishabh Pant-led team will try to make a comeback in the second match on Sunday in Cuttack.

Barabati has hosted just two T20Is to date. The two T20 international matches that India played at this ground are against Sri Lanka and South Africa.

Back in 2015, when South Africa faced India in Cuttack, they registered a huge victory. Coincidentally it was also the second match of that series.

What happened seven years ago in Cuttack?

Proteas won the toss and opted to bowl first. The MS Dhoni-led team struggled and the batting line-up started collapsing. Team India fell prey to Albie Morkel, Imran Tahir, and Chris Morris's spell and were bundled out for just 92 runs.

During India's disappointing performance, the crowd got angry and seemed beyond control. They started tossing water bottles on the ground to express their anger and displeasure. However, the bottles did not reach the playing area the match was halted for a few minutes. And the police officers had to keep a check on the situation.

Here's a video of supporters throwing bottles:

Then it was a cake-walk for South Africa with JP Duminy and David Miller ending the chase. They reached the target in only 17.1 overs with 6 wickets in hand.

Full squads

India squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen and Marco Jansen.