IND vs SA: Head to Head record ahead of T20 World Cup Super 8 clash in Ahmedabad

India and South Africa will face each other in the third Super 8 clash of the T20 World Cup on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, this is the first game of the round of both teams as they aim to seal their place in the semifinals. Both teams topped their respective groups, winning four consecutive matches, and will be eager to continue their winning run.

As far as the head to head record between the two teams in the shortest formats is concerned, they have faced each other on 35 occasions. India have emerged victorious in 21 matches while South Africa managed to win 13 times and one match ended in no result.

India vs South Africa Head to Head record in T20Is

Matches Played - 35

India won - 21

South Africa won - 13

No Result - 1

When it comes to T20 World Cup, the two teams locked horns seven times so far and India won in five of those matches. India and South Africa last faced in a T20 World Cup in the final of the previous edition. The men in blue, led by Rohit Sharma, broke a lot of hearts in the rainbow nations to win the final by only runs and lift the trophy.

India vs South Africa Head to Head record in T20 World Cup

Matches Played - 7

India won - 5

South Africa won - 2

How have India and South Africa performed so far?

India were in group A alongside Pakistan, USA, Netherlands and Namibia in the group stage and they defeated all four teams. On all four occasions, Suryakumar Yadav and his men batted first and defended totals comfortably. Their biggest win came against Namibia by 93 runs, while they thumped Pakistan by 61 runs while defending a target of 175 runs.

As for South Africa, they started the tournament with a 57-run win over Canada before their match against Afghanistan went to the double super over. South Africa prevailed in the thriller before beating New Zealand by seven wickets in the 176-run chase and then breezed past the UAE to win by six wickets.

